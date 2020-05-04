With the spread of coronavirus pandemic across the world, Nigeria like other countries observed lockdown for some weeks which was lifted Today May 4th.

However, during the lockdown weeks, Nigerians took to Google search engine to search for some results.

Below is the top ten trending questions over the past 30 days:

Who is Abba Kyari? How to prepare hand sanitizer Where is Buhari? When is school resuming in Nigeria? How to draw Is there movement in Lagos tomorrow? When is WEAC starting? When is Ramadan 2020 starting? Is there a cure for coronavirus? How to lose weight

Top ten trending food questions over the past 30 days:

How to make bread How to make pancakes with flour How to make chinchin How to make fish roll How to make egg roll? How to make pizza How to prepare vegetable soup How to make cookies How to make Akara How to make Egusi soup

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what NIgerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year, worldwide. Live search data is available on the Google Nigeria Trends site.

