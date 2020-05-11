U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House, Reuters reported, according to a Bloomberg reporter.

This came two days after his press secretary, Katie Miller was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Pence was absent at a meeting on Saturday between Trump and military leaders at White House, Bloomberg reporter, Jennifer Jacobs further reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Pence’s spokesman, Devin O’Malley said the VP would report to the White House on Monday.

Pence “has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” O’Malley, said.

Pence was not the only one on self-isolation on Sunday.

Anthony Fauci, a high-profile member of the coronavirus response team, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, were also in self-quarantine on Saturday.

If Republicans President Trump and VP Pence were both to become incapacitated, Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would assume presidential duties under U.S. law.

HOT NOW