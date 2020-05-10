Nigerian football star, Shehu Abdullahi has taken to social media to share pictures of him training at Turkish club side Bursaspor.
He shared some photos and captioned it,
“We are back in training, the world is gradually winning over #Covid_19. I’m delighted, work is back. I appreciate your support and motivation. Keep safe and stay alive! #Bursaspor.”
We are back in training, the world is gradually winning over #Covid_19. I'm delighted, work is back. I appreciate your support and motivation. Keep safe and stay alive! #Bursaspor pic.twitter.com/ufnYMzkQiV
— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) May 9, 2020
Shehu Abdullahi was the 2016 Olympics Bronze Medalist and the 2019 AFCON Bronze Winner for the Nigerian team.
Weeks ago football leagues across Europe were suspended owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, with the cases reducing in some European countries, there are report that some football leagues will return soon.
The German Bundesliga is expected to return next week, while the Spanish La Liga clubs have returned to training. The EPL clubs are still discussing when to return.
