According to the latest update, Nigerian player Odion Ighalo may leave Manchester United and return to his club Shanghai Shenhua.

This is as a result of the Chinese side not showing any enthusiasm in letting him continue his spell at the English club.

Ighalo has impressed in his short spell at Old Trafford since joining the club on loan in January, but his deal expires next month.

United were at first optimistic about extending that date, to allow for the delay in completing the Premier League season due to COVID-19, however, new report has revealed that Ighalo could now be summoned at the end of his loan deal, as Shenhua want him ready for the start of the Chinese Super League season.

The only way United may be able to sign him is if they can pay his price tag worth £20 million.

