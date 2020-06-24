The internet lets you connect to anyone around the world, get any information within seconds and also get your daily entertainment dose. Whether it’s the political news in the USA or some entertainment gist in Nigeria, the internet makes it possible to access any information within seconds. The entertainment industry is growing at a faster rate than you may think. Viewers want to binge-watch series, laugh at funny videos or just indulge in gaming. The entertainment industry is no more just a privilege to a few but has become a part of everyone’s routine. There are ample reasons why this industry is growing every day, and one of them is the increased stress levels and work pressure. People want to take a break and de-stress whenever they get the time.

The Downfall of Television

The invention of the television was considered the most important aspect of technology. The moving pictures, sound and clarity was nothing like anyone had seen it before. But, with the vast expansion of the internet, things started to change. The internet bought social media, Youtube, and you could access entertainment gist in Nigeria to the lives of celebrities in Hollywood. On social media, you can create, upload, and share videos and other content in no time. Also, the quality of content that is available on various platforms today is very customized, brilliant and inspiring than just mindless television drama shows. TV soaps were a hit when content was new, and everyone was hooked on it, but the face of entertainment has changed completely today.

Everybody Owns a Smartphone

The global smartphone users are around 3.5 Billion users, and the number is only going to rise in the future. It means more than 40% of the world’s population has access to smartphones and mobile internet. The content consumption has increased drastically in the past few years. People are now watching web series, listening to music, reading celebrity gossip news, using social media to connect with the world and clicking pictures. The trend of social media has made everybody’s life story accessible 24×7. You can now see what your friend is up to and where are they hanging out. The world is getting closer day by day, and it’s all because of a smartphone.

Virtual Gaming

Sports, like football and cricket, are very popular all over the world. But, virtual sports gaming is also quite trending amongst the new generation. People now don’t mind playing virtual sports games like football, rugby, cricket and chess online. You can play with a partner online and invest some time in getting better. This is a stress-buster for everyone who spends hours and hours staring at a computer screen. Virtual gaming is a booming sector in the entertainment industry, and there’s more to come. With technologies like augmented reality, it is possible to enhance your gaming experience and make it a thousand times better. There’s nothing like playing your sport and getting better at it each and every day. The crucial part is that you don’t even need a friend to play as your opponent. You can find a virtual player to help you.