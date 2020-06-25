The Dubai police has finally released a video of how Dubai-based Nigerian big boy Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, and 11 others were arrested for alleged cyber fraud
$40.9 million in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars was confiscated during the arrest.
According to Dubai Police, the gang used to hack corporate emails and send fake emails to corporate customers to change money transfers to the gang’s personal banking accounts.
During the arrest, police found a huge amount of data on individuals, companies, bank accounts, credit cards as well as documents of money laundering, online fraud and hacking accounts of victims outside the UAE.
Police confiscated 21 computers, 47 smartphones, 15 memory cards, five hard disks containing 119,580 fraud files as well as addresses of nearly two million victims.
Watch video of the arrest below…
كشفت القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي عن تفاصيل عملية "صيد الثعالب 2" التي أسقطت فيها ريمون الرونوا عباس المُلقب بـ "هاشبوبي"، وأولاليكان جاكوب بونلي المُلقب بـ "وود بيري" و10 أفراد من عصابة أفريقية مختصة في غسيل الأموال والاحتيال الإلكتروني. وأكد معالي الفريق عبد الله خليفة المري القائد العام لشرطة دبي، أن عملية "صيد الثعالب 2” يعتبر إنجازاً جديداً يضاف إلى سجل إنجازات شرطة دبي في تعزيز الأمن والأمان والحفاظ على أموال الناس، وذلك بعد أن سبق وضربت شرطة دبي عصابة احتيال وغسيل أموال مشابهة في قضية "صيد الثعالب الأولى" في شهر فبراير الماضي. #هاشبوبي #HushPuppi . In an Operation dubbed #foxhunt2 , Dubai Police have arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka "Woodberry", along with ten members of an African gang, specialised in money laundry, and online fraud. HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the operation is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security, safety, as well as preserving people's money and property. Similar to operation 'Fox Hunt 1' that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, 'Fox Hunt 2' is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world's security and safety," he said.
