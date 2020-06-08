A Nigerian lady has announced her decision to give out her old Bible to one of her Christian fans. The lady identified as Adaeze Gift took social media to announce that she is an anti-christ and water goddess.

In a video which she shared on her page, she said she doesn’t believe in the lies contained in the Bible, so she’s willing to gift it to one of her fans.

She further disclosed that she is an antichrist, a water goddess, adding that she serves river, so anything contained in the Bible is totally against her belief.

She said she earlier planned to burn the Bible, but on second thought, she considered the fact that most of her followers still believe in it, so she decided to give it away.

Watch the video below;

