Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is a new home owner in one of the plushest neighborhoods in the country.
TheInfoNG gathered that the mother of one is reportedly set to celebrate her fast approaching birthday in her new home located in Aso Drive, Abuja.
The actress who announced that she would be giving out the sum of N5million on her 35th birthday has been rolling the drums for her big day. She also celebrated a new feat today after hitting 6million followers on Instagram.
