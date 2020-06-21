Nigerian veteran artiste, former rapper and producer, Lanre Dabiri better known as eLDee in a recent statement has declared that science has further been proved as the surest of all over the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

eLDee stressed that due to COVID-19 everybody including pastors, imams, herbalists and others have all turned to science for protection.

He wrote via his Twitter handle, “If there’s one thing this pandemic has further reinforced, it is that science is the surest of all. Cos when s*** really hits the fan, everybody turns to science for protection. Imam, pastor, alfa, prophetess, guru,…even babaláwo, all man lock up dey find hand sanitizer.

According to the reports, eLDee is no longer in to music and is presently in the United States with his family.

