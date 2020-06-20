Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has slammed fellow pastors for being afraid to lay heads on Covid-19 patients. In a new audio shared by Instablog, he was heard saying that it is crazy for a man of God to wear gloves before touching people who have the dreaded virus.

He made biblical reference to how Jesus Christ touched the lepers and healed them.

The man of God also said he is disappointed at some church leaders who have advised the government to seal churches and “persecute” defaulters.

Speaking further, he also frowned at how church leaders recommended that Holy Communion be suspended in churches.

“If you are afraid of a virus you have no gospel.”

“We have to pray for these ministers who are afraid of this virus.”

He said that Covid-19 guidelines are means of persecuting Christians who have decided to follow Jesus Christ with all their heart.

Chris Oyakhilome is the founder and president of Love World Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Listen to him below;

