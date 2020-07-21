Nigerian controversial cross dresser, Okuneye Idris better known as bobrisky who famous for his talk on his sex life, bleaching products among others have also joined the list of celebrities to reveal who his favourite housemates are.

Bobrisky took to Instagram to announce his three favourite housemates for this year’s LockDown edition.

He picked Ozo, Kidd Waya and Nengi as his winners for this year. Sharing photos of them on Instagram, he wrote;

“Without no stress, dis three are already our winner for dis year big brother. I’m definitely going to support these three when they are up for possible eviction Wish them best of luck.”

Recall the last year’s BBNaija Pepper Dem season, Bobrisky publicly supported and voted for Tacha and Mercy.

HOT NOW