Amanda, One of Nigerian celebrity singer Davido’s baby mama, recently shared the photo of her first boyfriend on her Insta story Amanda recently took to her Insta stories to take a trip down memory lane.

Going down the memory line, the Atlanta based beauty showed off her first “LOML”. She revealed that the picture was from the day she had her first kiss.

Although they are not together anymore, they are still in good terms. She went on to say that it’s crazy but they are still cool with each other.

Amanda had a daughter for Davido in 2017, two years after the popular singer had his first daughter Imade with his first baby mama Sophia Momodu.

Amanda, the second on Davido’s list of baby mama(s) is a graduate of Georgia State University.

