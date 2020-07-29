Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko couldn’t contain her excitement after she reunited with veteran actress, Patience Ozorkwo.

In a recent post on her IG page, she praised the renowned actress as she showered some love words on her. She shared a nice photo of herself and veteran actress with the caption,

“So happy to see my beautiful and ever gorgeous mami once again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @patienceozokwo love u mami 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Another photo below,

She recently opened up on her journey so far in the very competitive Nigerian movie industry.

Destiny Etiko is one actress that is blessed with a ‘coke-bottle’ shape and that might lead many into believing that her ‘curves’ open doors of opportunity for her but the actress revealed that isn’t correct.

According to the actress, one needs to have content to thrive in the industry and she’s also a child of grace.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, Etiko said