Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko couldn’t contain her excitement after she reunited with veteran actress, Patience Ozorkwo.
In a recent post on her IG page, she praised the renowned actress as she showered some love words on her. She shared a nice photo of herself and veteran actress with the caption,
“So happy to see my beautiful and ever gorgeous mami once again ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @patienceozokwo love u mami 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”
Another photo below,
She recently opened up on her journey so far in the very competitive Nigerian movie industry.
Destiny Etiko is one actress that is blessed with a ‘coke-bottle’ shape and that might lead many into believing that her ‘curves’ open doors of opportunity for her but the actress revealed that isn’t correct.
According to the actress, one needs to have content to thrive in the industry and she’s also a child of grace.
In a chat with Saturday Beats, Etiko said
‘’having a nice shape was not what made me popular, whether you’re sexy or not you must have content. You can’t be a star by being beautiful or fair or voluptuous. Sexiness and beauty can only make people like you but it won’t keep you there for long.
‘’My ‘sexiness’ didn’t give me any special privilege, although it’s an added advantage. Another thing that helped me is that I carry grace. When you have the grace to make it, no one can stop you.”
