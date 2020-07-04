Despite the heavy backlash that popular Nigerian homosexual, Bisi Alimi, has received from social media users, it has not stopped him from showing off his love for his partner and husband.

The proud gay man recently took to his Instagram page with a photo post in which he was spotted rocking an afro wig and was also seen wearing subtle makeup. He leaned into his partner as they both posed for the camera.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the gay man said that his partner cheated on him with a different version of himself. He said prayers and fasting helped them settle the situation.

“4yrs ago, I caught my husband cheating on me with @msposhp, but I thank god for prayers and fasting. If not for sis @obehinoir and our Daddy GO. To god the glory,” Alimi’s caption read.

