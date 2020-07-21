Controversial artiste, Naira Marley may be looking to take his love life seriously.

This comes after he made a tweet advising anyone who has a crush on him to ignore his online lifestyle as he disclosed that he is not the same offline.

He wrote, “If u have a crush on me, ignore all the hoe shit I post it’s all for laughs. I’m not a hoe in real life.”

If u have a crush on me, ignore all the hoe shit I post 🤣 it’s all for laughs. I’m not a hoe in real life — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 20, 2020

Why we don’t know his reason for the tweet, the controversial artiste however stressed that everything he posts online is only meant for fun as he is a different person in real life.

This might be an invitation to ladies who might be having a crush on him.

Naira Marley in an earlier tweet wrote, “You’re right, I am more than a little weird and a bit awkward. I know I don’t fit in and most people don’t understand me. But at least I’m being real and I think the world needs more people like me.”

HOT NOW