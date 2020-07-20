A Nigerian doctor, Urey, who just concluded her National Youth Service on Thursday, July 16th, has lost her life in a fatal car crash. According to report, Urey was a graduate of Imo state University, department of Optometry. Urey was said to have ‘struggled’ with medical school and finally got out successfully.

A friend of the deceased, Mayowa took to twitter to share ;

A high school friend who is a Medical doctor just died, She finished serving her country “NYSC” 2days

She died on her way back home after a Truck ran into her car

2020 is just enough please!!! Just stop already

RIP Samuel Promise Urenna

