It looks like the emergence of a northerner, Aisha Umaru, aka Kaisha as one of the BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemates has stirred a debate on social media.

A Twitter user with the handle @Am_Saleeem is of the opinion that no sensible northerner will allow his daughter participate in BBNaija. He wondered if Kaisha’s is a Northerner because shyness and modesty are part of Hausa/Fulani culture.

No sensible man from Arewa would ever allow his daughter to join #BBNaija bruh. I wonder which part of the NORTH this "Aisha/Kaisha" comes from exactly. If she's a Northerner, then definitely she's not Hausa/Fulani, because Shyness & Modesty are part of our culture too. — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) July 19, 2020

