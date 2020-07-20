It looks like the emergence of a northerner, Aisha Umaru, aka Kaisha as one of the BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemates has stirred a debate on social media.
A Twitter user with the handle @Am_Saleeem is of the opinion that no sensible northerner will allow his daughter participate in BBNaija. He wondered if Kaisha’s is a Northerner because shyness and modesty are part of Hausa/Fulani culture.
“No sensible man from Arewa would ever allow his daughter to join #BBNaija. I wonder which part of the NORTH this “Aisha/Kaisha” comes from exactly. If she’s a Northerner, then definitely she’s not Hausa/Fulani, because shyness and modesty are part of our culture too.”, he tweeted.
