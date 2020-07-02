Veteran Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle has shared her view about the Nigerian Twitter as she opined that it is about destruction and not for the pursuit of justice.

The 53-year-old actress in her statement via her handle on the platform advised her fans to tread carefully and know their peace.

She disclosed that only a few on the platform are truly doing the Lord’s work on the platform.

Ireti wrote; ”With the exception of a few small but mighty spaces truly out here doing the Lord’s work, Twitterng is very rarely about justice.

”It is about destruction. Know this, know peace and tread accordingly” she concluded.

With the exception of a few small but mighty spaces truly out here doing the Lord's work, Twitterng is very rarely about justice. It is about destruction.

Know this, know peace and tread accordingly. — Iretiola Doyle (@IretiolaDoyle) July 1, 2020

HOT NOW