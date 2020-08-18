TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

18-year-old lady reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan

News
By Habeeb Bello
rape

Another lady identified as Mary Daramola has been allegedly raped and killed in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to reports, Daramola who was 18 years old, was allegedly raped and killed at Alabata community, near Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government on Monday, August 24.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident to The Nation, said a suspect has been arrested over the incident and that the suspect has been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for investigation. Fadeyi said the police have launched a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

READ ALSO

Notorious robber robbed a widow, ate her food and attempt to…

Shocking video of three teenage boys narrating how they…

No fewer than five persons have been killed in the area in the last four months in very mysterious circumstances. A suspected serial killer, Shodipe Sunday, has been arrested in connection with the previous killings in the local government area.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2 luxury Versace…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Pregnant woman and her two kids burnt to death in a tanker accident in Ondo…

18-year-old lady reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan

Erica sparks dating rumour with Laycon as the video of her kissing and hugging…

“I love her, I can’t stop crying” – Man laments on Facebook after his girlfriend…

“These are challenging times”- says Governor Sanwo-Olu as he orders…

Three persons lost their lives as boat capsize in Adamawa state

BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa reacts to her online net worth (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More