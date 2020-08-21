TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged sisters…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did…

21-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting and defiling underaged boys in Anambra state

News
By Habeeb Bello
Obimezie
0

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and accused of defiling two underaged boys in Anambra state.

The Anambra state police command has arrested twenty-one-year-old man, Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine, of Ofianta village, Nsugbe, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state for allegedly having carnal knowledge of two small boys, aged five and seven respectively, on different occasions.

Obimezie

READ ALSO

My husband was killed by a stray bullet during crossfire…

UNIBEN Staff killed, and 1 injured as police shamelessly…

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said Obimese was arrested by the police detectives attached to B’ Division, Awka, following a tip-off.

According to a statement, the suspect voluntarily confessed to committing the crime and blamed his acts on peer group influences.

“The scene of the crime was visited by the police detectives and the two victims, all boys, were taken to the hospital for medical examination.” Haruna said

Haruna said the state commissioner of police, CP John B. Abang, has ordered the transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation department (CID) for discreet investigations after which the suspect would be charged to court.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply