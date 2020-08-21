21-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting and defiling underaged boys in Anambra state

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and accused of defiling two underaged boys in Anambra state.

The Anambra state police command has arrested twenty-one-year-old man, Obimeze Maduabuchi Augustine, of Ofianta village, Nsugbe, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state for allegedly having carnal knowledge of two small boys, aged five and seven respectively, on different occasions.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said Obimese was arrested by the police detectives attached to B’ Division, Awka, following a tip-off.

According to a statement, the suspect voluntarily confessed to committing the crime and blamed his acts on peer group influences.

“The scene of the crime was visited by the police detectives and the two victims, all boys, were taken to the hospital for medical examination.” Haruna said

Haruna said the state commissioner of police, CP John B. Abang, has ordered the transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation department (CID) for discreet investigations after which the suspect would be charged to court.