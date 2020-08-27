40% of married men in Nigeria are bisexual – Halima Abubakar claims

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is of the opinion that 40% of married men in Nigeria are bisexual.

The actress on Tuesday, August 25, shared a cryptic post that implied that most men who cheat are gays. She wrote

“Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Some times what they really want is another man. Don’t hurt yourself. Dust yourself and move on.”

Speaking with Punch on August 26, the mum of one gave reasons for sharing the post. According to her, about 40% of married Nigerian men are on the “Down-low” (bi-sexual). She says she knows a lot of married men who are bisexual.

According to the actress, people should be bold enough to live their truth instead of getting married and putting their families at risk.