TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy –…

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

Cardi B shares naked photo of the U.S First Lady, Melania Trump,…

40% of married men in Nigeria are bisexual – Halima Abubakar claims

Entertainment
By OluA
Halima Abubakar celebrates birthday with lovely photos

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is of the opinion that 40% of married men in Nigeria are bisexual.

The actress on Tuesday, August 25, shared a cryptic post that implied that most men who cheat are gays. She wrote

“Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Some times what they really want is another man. Don’t hurt yourself. Dust yourself and move on.”

READ ALSO

God bless our mothers – Halima Abubakar says, recounts…

15 Rappers you didn’t know were lesbians, gays and…

Speaking with Punch on August 26, the mum of one gave reasons for sharing the post. According to her, about 40% of married Nigerian men are on the “Down-low” (bi-sexual). She says she knows a lot of married men who are bisexual.

According to the actress, people should be bold enough to live their truth instead of getting married and putting their families at risk.

“We have over 40 per cent of down-low (bi-sexual married men) in Nigeria, whether you want to believe it or not. Sadly, their families don’t even know. Instead of them putting their families through hurt, infect them with various diseases and end up killing their wives or themselves because they are scared to open up, I feel they should be truthful and realistic about their needs and put it first before anything.

I know so many people who are married and they are bi-sexual. I’m saying this because it is the truth and those reacting are the guilty ones. Tell me why a man will change girls at random? What exactly are they looking for if it is not a man? Nigerians don’t accept the truth because half of us are hypocrites. I Halima Abubakar am telling you that a lot of people are bi-sexual. They should save the lives of future generations by coming out, if they don’t want to come out, they should not get married.

If they want just a child, they can afford surrogacy. You won’t believe some of these people have nine children, tell me what they want nine children for only to go and end up with a man. That’s destroying somebody’s life.
I’ve been hinting about it for a long time now so I just needed to say it like this.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving against traffic,…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise on her son…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits comfortably on…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre (Video)

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy – Nengi to Ozo

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at night is…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Photos of Erica’s father that she found through socialmedia, surfaces…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

BBNaija: Erica reveals Kiddwaya is just 1/10 and not a full package, states why…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

Government official caught ‘banging’ his secretary after mistakenly…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

Meet Regina Daniels’ hot brothers who are “slaying hard” on Social…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply