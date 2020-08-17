TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

A 13-year-old boy, sentenced for blasphemy again in kano

News
By Habeeb Bello
blasphemy-prisoner

Right after sentencing Yahaya Sharif-Aminu to death, a13-year-old boy, recognized as Umar Farouq has also been found guilty of blasphemy and has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Kano.

Young Umar was reportedly made some religiously unacceptable statements about Allah in an argument with his friend.

imprisoned-kid

READ ALSO

CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim…

32-year-old man arrested for raping 40 women in Kano

Farouq was arrested after he allegedly made derogatory statements toward Allah in an argument with his friend and was sentenced by Judge Aliyu Kanu, in an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State.

This is coming after a Musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, was sentenced to death for blaspheming against Prophet Mohammed in a song he circulated on WhatsApp.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, however, faulted the judgment of the upper sharia court in sentencing the minor.

Kano is predominantly a Muslim northern Nigeria state, that has Sharia courts as well as Customary courts.

National Coordinator, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated that the judgment did not conform with the human rights conventions and treaties to which Nigeria was a signatory.

The Convener, Coalition in Defence of Democracy and Constitution, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, also said,

“What is coming out of Kano is a challenge to section 10 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. We know that the current Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is more or less not interested in the secularity of this country.

“What is going on in Kano is an attempt to restructure Nigeria through the back door to create a two-nation in one because the message they are sending to the international community is that there is a part of the country operating a different legal system.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Immaculate Okochu who was set to wed in October and was crushed to death by a…

55 year old man marries daughter after he helped her torture and kill her…

A 13-year-old boy, sentenced for blasphemy again in kano

Lionel Messi reportedly demands immediate transfer out of Barcelona

BBNaija: Tacha defeats Mercy in winning the “brand influencer of the year”…

Nigerian mum prays for success on her daughter’s Biro, moments before her first…

#BBNaija: Kaisha reveals the reason housemates evicted her from the show

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply