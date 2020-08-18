#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they cannot “do it” (video)

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ tall and handsome housemate, Prince tells his love interest, Tolanibaj why he cannot make out with her or why they cannot “do it”.

Prince has revealed that he doesn’t want to have sex on National TV.

Prince made this known in a conversation with his love interest Tolanibaj after she complained of him holding back on their ‘romance’.

Prince said ;

“I enjoy kisses and cuddles but I am holding back from expressing more because I don’t want us to get to a point where we cannot control our emotions and have sex on national television.”

Tolanibaj agreed with his sentiment by saying she has been apprised about it.

Watch the video below ;