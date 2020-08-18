BBNaija: Nigerians drags Lady for saying she wants Laycon dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
babs-laycon

Nigerians are not sparing Twitter lady that said she wants Big Brother Naija Laycon dead.

The Twitter user, identified as Dodo Odera Babs, is getting dragged on Twitter for wishing death on Laycon.

#BBNaija misrepresents Nigerian youths, Ooni of Ife wants it…

“I love you now and forever” – BBNaija’s…

Replying to a tweet, Dodo called Laycon an idiot and said she wanted him dead.

“MAMA I AM ENRAGEDDDDD. I want that nigga dead. Please can this L*ycon idiot just evaporate? I want to watch him turn to dust,” she tweeted.

Babs has since deactivated her Twitter account, as Laycon fans and others stormed her page to drag her.

 

