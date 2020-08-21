TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Best revenge is massive success” – Tacha says as she flaunts her awards (Photos)

Entertainment
By OluA

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has taken to social media to shade her haters as she flaunts her awards.

Tacha who was disqualified at the fourth edition of the Big Brother Naija Show some days ago bagged three awards ahead of her rival, Mercy and this got her fans talking on social media.

Still in the mood of celebration, Tacha shared pictures of her awards on her official Instagram Page and made sure it was well captioned with a message to haters.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote:

The BEST REVENGE is MASSIVE SUCCESS..
Take a moment to APPRECIATE how far you’ve COME🔱🔱

