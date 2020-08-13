Big star Actress,Toyin Abraham celebrates her son’s 1st birthday with a specially customized Lamborghini

Award-winning and jovial Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham celebrates her son’s birthday in style as she got him a specially customized Lamborghini as his gift.

Baby Ireoluwa Ajeyemi is evidently the apple of his mother’s eyes, as she has been amassing a fleet of toy cars for him. Just recently, the movie star got him his ‘first’ car, a yellow Mercedes Benz.

In her Instagram story today, Toyin Abraham shared pictures and videos of her newest acquisition, a luxury car with a customised plate number.

Little Ire is definitely living the golden boy life.

The actress recently took to her social media page to preach the importance of self-love.

According to the happily married mother-of-one, ”it is a great responsibility to love yourself because that’s who you will be spending all your lifetime with”.

She wrote in full,