Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post in Twitter history

Chadwick Boseman‘s final tweet by his family announcing his death has become the most liked post in Twitter history.

The American actor, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise died on Friday, August 28, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

In a public statement, Twitter noted how “fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the tweet sent from his account is now the most-liked tweet of all time on Twitter.”

The social media giant confirmed the accolade on its own account, with the caption: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Twitter also brought back the “Black Panther” hashtag emoji in honor of the late actor.

Currently, Boseman’s tweet has close to six million likes, surpassing Barack Obama‘s 2017 tweet (four million likes) that quoted Nelson Mandela.