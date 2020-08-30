TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post in Twitter history

News
By Habeeb Bello
chadwick-boseman-tweet

Chadwick Boseman‘s final tweet by his family announcing his death has become the most liked post in Twitter history.

chadwick boseman

The American actor, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise died on Friday, August 28, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

READ ALSO

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black…

Twitter expresses interest in buying TikTok’s U.S.…

In a public statement, Twitter noted how “fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the tweet sent from his account is now the most-liked tweet of all time on Twitter.”

The social media giant confirmed the accolade on its own account, with the caption: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

 

Twitter also brought back the “Black Panther” hashtag emoji in honor of the late actor.

 

Currently, Boseman’s tweet has close to six million likes, surpassing Barack Obama‘s 2017 tweet (four million likes) that quoted Nelson Mandela.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Boy, 5, on life-support with brain damage after allegedly being beaten with a…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

“I’m sad, I’ve been really down” – #BBNaija’s Alex cries out on social media

Yahoo Boys track down, strip off and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick…

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More