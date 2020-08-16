Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil share friendship goals (Video)

Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil have got tongues on social media with their adorable friendship goals that have gone viral on social media.

Tiwa Savage and Davido might not be collaborating to give fans a hit music but the friendship between their children is one they would cherish for a long time.

Both Imade and Jamil have been seen on different occasion showing the world how much it means to have a good friend and it seems fans will have to get used to it.

In a an adorable new video that was posted on social media, Imade and Jamil could be seen arguing about a stuff.

However, fans and those present were shocked on how they are relating between themselves as Imade went on to apologise to Jamil in a way that melt heart.

See video below: