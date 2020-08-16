TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil share friendship goals (Video)

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By OluA
Tiwa Savage tests the patience of her son Jamil and his bestie, Imade in viral snack challenge for k

Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil have got tongues on social media with their adorable friendship goals that have gone viral on social media.

Tiwa Savage and Davido might not be collaborating to give fans a hit music but the friendship between their children is one they would cherish for a long time.

Both Imade and Jamil have been seen on different occasion showing the world how much it means to have a good friend and it seems fans will have to get used to it.

READ ALSO

Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social…

Aloma is no longer Davido’s PA, do business with him at your…

In a an adorable new video that was posted on social media, Imade and Jamil could be seen arguing about a stuff.

However, fans and those present were shocked on how they are relating between themselves as Imade went on to apologise to Jamil in a way that melt heart.

See video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil share friendship goals…

#BBNaija: Watch Tolanibaj’s style of cooking ‘Noodles’ that…

#BBNaija: “I will evict Nengi if I have the power to do so” – Lucy…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

Some fans who insulted BBNaija’s Bam Bam are still single – Actress Lilian…

Robert Trump Is Dead! US President’s Younger Brother Dies At 71

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply