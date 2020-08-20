TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EFCC arrests 4 Uniport Undergraduates over alleged 43 Million Naira Internet Fraud

News
By Habeeb Bello
internet-fraudsters

The Port-Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has apprehended Uniport undergraduates over alleged 43 million Naira internet fraud.

internet-fraudsters

The four young men, who allegedly defrauded 15 victims of $111,500 are Rex Emadifie Oghene, Prince Hyacinth, Odili Ifeayi, and Uduak Samuel Williams.

They were arrested on August 20th, 2020, from their hideout at Chibiak Avenue, Elenpranwo, Ada George, Port Harcourt.

A preliminary investigation established that the suspects are majorly involved in a romance scam and also act as pickers for an organized ring of fraudsters.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

