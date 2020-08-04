Emotional scenes as actress Remi Surutu’s daughter introduces husband-to-be (photos, video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA
0

Veteran Yoruba actress Remi Surutu is currently in a celebratory mood as her daughter called Ajike introduces her husband-to-be.

Remi Surutu who has built a name for herself in an industry filled with talented actresses took to her social media platform to share the news with fans and followers.

In the post she made online, the actress revealed that her daughter who is also an upcoming actress introduced her husband-to-be, Olamilekan.

Remi Surutu could be spotted in the video praying for her daughter.

See picture and video below:

