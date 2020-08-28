Father hides his 3-week-old baby in a bag and dumps in canal

A Nigerian father, Muyiwa Ayorinde has been reportedly arrested by police detectives for allegedly dumping his 3-week-old baby boy into a canal in Akure, Ondo state.

It was reported that Muyiwa hid the baby in a black bag and went to the scene on a motorbike.

However, the baby later died in the hospital after he was rescued by sympathizers.

Speaking to Vanguard an eyewitness said that,

“Luck ran out on the father as he was spotted by one of residents at about noon while he attempted to escape after dumping his three-weeks-old baby into the canal. “When he arrived at the side of the canal, he brought out a black bag and threw it into the canal. “The baby was rescued after some boys jumped inside the carnal and taken to a nearby hospital. The boys later descended on the suspects and he was thoroughly beaten up”. He added.

Another eyewitness revealed that the baby’s father was looking strange and they suspected him when the heard the baby’s cry.

In his words,

“I saw the young man looking strange as he alighted from the Okada and pulled out a black bag and dropped it into the canal. “When we heard a baby’s voice cried out. Then we knew what he had come to do. People have been coming from different places to dump things in this canal. We have to make it as a point of duty to make sure it stopped. “the suspect has been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer at the ‘B’ Division for further interrogation.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Tee Leo lkoro said the matter had not been brought to his knowledge.