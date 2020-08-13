Father of 10-year-old boy chained with animals has been charged to court for cruelty

The father of the epileptic boy, Jibril Aliyu, who was chained with animals by his family for two years because of his health condition has been charged to court.

Jibril was rescued by police detectives after getting information about his predicament. As earlier reported, his father and stepmothers have already been taken into police custody because of their barbaric act.

In a statement by DSP Nafiu Abubakar, the spokesperson of the Kebbi state police command has revealed that Jibril has Down Syndrome and his father, Aliyu Umar, decided to tie him with a rope because he had taken him to several native doctors but all to no avail.

Abubakar also stated that Jibril’s father, Aliyu Umar, was found culpable of cruelty to his son and has been duly charged to court.

His statement reads;