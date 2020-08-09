TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lizzy Anjorin shades Ex-lover, shares romantic video of her…

Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

#BBNaija: Ozo confesses to Nengi on how he gets erection when he…

“My yansh don heal” – Omohtee shows off new shape after her…

#BBNaija: Moment rivals, Laycon and Kiddwaya embraced each other…

Nigerian movie industry now full of Yahoo boys, prostitutes…

#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and painting…

Meet #BBNaija Praise’s disabled yet beautiful 21-years-old…

#BBNaija: “I still want to be around you” – Confused…

First year Student of UNICAL allegedly commits suicide after being scammed of her school fees

News
By Habeeb Bello
unical-student-commits-suicide
0

Veronica Bako Myomuter, an 18-year-old 100 level student of the Department of History and International Studies, University of Calabar has committed suicide after being duped by an unknown social media user.

unical student commits suicide  According to reports, Veronica from Katsina-Ala in Benue State, was said to have ingested a poisonous substance, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home.

It is reported that the deceased was scammed of the sum of N100,000 meant for her school fees which she couldn’t pay before the outbreak of Covid-19.

READ ALSO

Gov Sanwo-Olu pays the debt of a 45-year-old Man, who…

EFCC arrests woman who defrauded victims Of N179m, uses…

unical student commits suicide

The deceased allegedly saw a social media message sent to her, asking her to invest in a money doubling scheme, with assurances that she would get double of her investments within minutes.

After much persuasion, the late allegedly Veronica transferred N100,000, believed to be her school fees. On discovering that she had been scammed, she became restless and took her own life.

Meanwhile, friends and former classmates of the deceased have taken to social media to express shock over her death.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply