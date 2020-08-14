Football star, Jay Jay Okocha clocks 47 today

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By OluA

Nigerian football legend, Jay Jay Okocha today 14th of August clocked 47.

According to Wikipedia, Jay Jay Okocha was born on the 14th of August 1973 in Enugu state.

The name Jay-Jay was passed down from his elder brother James, who started playing football first; his immediate elder brother, Emmanuel was also called Emma Jay-jay, but the name stuck with Okocha instead. He began playing football on the streets just like many other football stars, usually with a makeshift ball.

In an interview with BBC Sport he said, “As far as I can remember, we used to play with anything, with any round thing we could find, and whenever we managed to get hold of a ball, that was a bonus! I mean it was amazing!”

 

