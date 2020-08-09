Frodd flaunts interiors of his new multi-million naira Benz car (Photos)

It’s no longer news that former housemate at the Big Brother Naija Show, Frodd is now a proud owner of a Car, as he was gifted a Benz days after he was trolled by a fan.

Frodd who shared the joyous news with fans and followers some days ago has now taken to his official Instagram Page to flaunt interiors of the new car.

The talented brand influencer gave fans a stunning view of what he will be enjoying and made sure he placed everything in God’s hand by captioning it with a Bible verse.

Sharing the pictures, Frodd wrote:

“The Lord Is my shepherd , I shall not want becuase he has willed his greatness on us 🙏 #childofgrace”