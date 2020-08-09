TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lizzy Anjorin shades Ex-lover, shares romantic video of her…

Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

#BBNaija: Ozo confesses to Nengi on how he gets erection when he…

“My yansh don heal” – Omohtee shows off new shape after her…

#BBNaija: Moment rivals, Laycon and Kiddwaya embraced each other…

Nigerian movie industry now full of Yahoo boys, prostitutes…

#BBNaija organizers apologize for rooting for Laycon and painting…

Meet #BBNaija Praise’s disabled yet beautiful 21-years-old…

#BBNaija: “I still want to be around you” – Confused…

Frodd flaunts interiors of his new multi-million naira Benz car (Photos)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
0

It’s no longer news that former housemate at the Big Brother Naija Show, Frodd is now a proud owner of a Car, as he was gifted a Benz days after he was trolled by a fan.

Frodd who shared the joyous news with fans and followers some days ago has now taken to his official Instagram Page to flaunt interiors of the new car.

The talented brand influencer gave fans a stunning view of what he will be enjoying and made sure he placed everything in God’s hand by captioning it with a Bible verse.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Reunion: I took Frodd to the toilet and begged him…

BBNaija’s Frodd debuts new look -Nigerians call him…

Sharing the pictures, Frodd wrote:

“The Lord Is my shepherd , I shall not want becuase he has willed his greatness on us 🙏 #childofgrace”

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply