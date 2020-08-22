How Hushpuppi sold himself out to Dubai police (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

A video is trending online bout how Ramon Abbas, a.k.a Hushpuppi led the police to himself via his outlandish posts on Instagram.

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai on 5 June, along with another Nigerian Olalekan Ponle and 10 other suspects.

Together, they have raked in N168 billion from their illegal activities in the cyberspace.

They have transferred him to California where he is being prosecuted and faces 20 years in prison if sentenced.

Before his arrest, Hushpuppi was a big time Instagram celebrity.

His page always filled with luxurious living.

He was always seen in a private jet, shopping at a Gucci or Fendi store or chilling at an expensive resort.

He also flaunts the cars in his garage which include Bentley’s, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz and a Ferrari.

Watch the video below for more;

