I started out as a rapper – Davido says, gives hints on ‘A Better Time’ album

Nigerian popular artiste and DMW boss, Davido in an interview with the Recording Academy, revealed some parts of him post of his fans may not know.

Davido revealed he started out as a rapper as his favourite rap star was 50 cent.

He, however, disclosed that he found Afrobeats when he visited Nigeria at 17 and fell in love with it.

He said:

I actually started out rapping. I actually started rapping first. I used to live in Atlanta and I used to just rap, make beats. Then I went to Nigeria for Christmas one time and I just fell in love with African music. I was like, “Yo, I think I want to do African music.” And it worked out. If I would have rapped, I’d probably still be at home.

Davido during the interview also spoke on his forthcoming album “A Better Time” which could feature Nas.

He said:

The new album we’re working on now, the third album, is called A Better Time. We’re doing a little series with albums. First on the scene was A Good Time, now it’s A Better Time. So I came out here to just finish up the features and shoot some videos and it is looking pretty dope. I think you’ll see a lot of growth. Just like in A Good Time album. I feel like I’ve been in a better space. So you’re going to see a lot of growth on this album, I can tell you that much.

