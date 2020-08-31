”I was in a line for over 3 hours outside in the heat” – Former BBN Star, Uriel recounts how she auditioned to get into the house

Former Big Brother Naija Reality TV Star, Uriel Ngozi Oputa has recounted all she went through to get into the house during her set.

Uriel said people always ask how she got the connection to be in the house but the truth is ”she was in a line for over three hours outside in the heat” during the audition day. She added that it was her personality that made her scale through the hurdle.

In her words ;

I think I was the 8th person to leave the big brother House.. People Ask who hooked you up to get into the House 😂😂 I was in a line for over 3 hours outside in the heat!!! My personality Hooked me up😂😂 Fast forward when I got evicted someone told me you will last 6months😂😂 My Name is Ngozi so that’s impossible my Name is Uriel so it can never happen. Google the meaning of both names😇 3 years plus I’ve worked with Major brands,

Today I celebrate everyone who has risen beyond expectations

We will continue to Rise You don’t have to finish first to win the Race.

Rule 101 doesn’t follow trends.. stay in your lane be the Trend