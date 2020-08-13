I’m so blessed to be with you — Stephanie Coker celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with husband

Popular Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, has taken to social media to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with Olumide Aderinokun, her husband.
In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Coker described her marriage to Aderinokun as a dream come true.
The gifted actress cum entrepreneur said, while marriage is not a walk in the park, her man’s understanding personality has made their union a wonderful experience.
Marriage is a blessing, but it’s also not a walk in the park. It takes a lot of understanding and I am so blessed to be with my soulmate. 3 years ago we lit up Mykonos and promised each other a lifetime of love, support and understanding. I would choose you over and over again @daderinokun For every failed marriage, there are a million fairytale endings. Here’s to eternity my lover and best friend. Happy anniversary Lumi!❤️🎉🙏🏾🥰 P.S @daderinokun it’s not 97 years left, you are in bondage with me in your next life 😂❤️ #weddinganniversary #Bestfriends #Somykonos17