I’m so blessed to be with you — Stephanie Coker celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with husband

Popular Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, has taken to social media to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with Olumide Aderinokun, her husband.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Coker described her marriage to Aderinokun as a dream come true.

The gifted actress cum entrepreneur said, while marriage is not a walk in the park, her man’s understanding personality has made their union a wonderful experience.