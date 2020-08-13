I’m so blessed to be with you — Stephanie Coker celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Popular Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker, has taken to social media to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with Olumide Aderinokun, her husband.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Coker described her marriage to Aderinokun as a dream come true.

The gifted actress cum entrepreneur said, while marriage is not a walk in the park, her man’s understanding personality has made their union a wonderful experience.

