In Photos: US Pres. Donald Trump finally fulfills promise, as promised 200 ventilators lands in Nigeria

In April of 2020, around the time the novel Coronavirus started hitting the country, President of the United States, Donald Trump, promised to send ventilators to Nigeria to help in the fight against the deadly disease.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, revealed this during a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He said the United States President made the promise during a phone call with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lai Mohammed said at the time,

“President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President. The conversation centered on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.”

In a recent development and in fulfillment of the promise made, 200 ventilators have arrived the country from the United States.

New photos show representatives of the US government handling the equipment to Nigerian officials. See photos below,