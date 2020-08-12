TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post claiming she’s suffering from cancer

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Annie-Idibia-cancer

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia and the wife of the popular Nigerian singer, 2Faace Idibia has shown how infuriated she is with a publication which claimed that she has cancer and needs urgent prayers.

annie-idibia

The actress and mother, took to her social media page to share the screenshot of the post which was made on Facebook. In the post, a photo of the actress is placed by another photo from a photoshoot where she was transformed to look like a bald woman for a cancer campaign.

READ ALSO

“I chose Annie because she offered me her all when we had…

Adorable video of 2Baba’s daughter, Olivia singing Simi’s…

The publication had it that Annie’s husband, singer Tuface Idibia was begging for prayers for his wife who is “battling cancer”.

Annie-Idibia-cancer (1)

Annie slammed the reporter and demanded that it be taken down immediately. She wrote,

Why Would Anyone Do This Just To Get Traffic To Their Blog !!!
This Was A Campaign I Did With A Very Creative Makeup Artists Against Cancer 3 Or 4 Years Ago I Think ! It’s Really Unfair To Post Such A LIE Just For Traffic! Whoever did this , I Pray That You Or Your Love one DONT Encounter This ! This Isn’t A Joke ! TAKE IT DOWN NOW!!!!

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply