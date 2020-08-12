“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post claiming she’s suffering from cancer

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia and the wife of the popular Nigerian singer, 2Faace Idibia has shown how infuriated she is with a publication which claimed that she has cancer and needs urgent prayers.

The actress and mother, took to her social media page to share the screenshot of the post which was made on Facebook. In the post, a photo of the actress is placed by another photo from a photoshoot where she was transformed to look like a bald woman for a cancer campaign.

The publication had it that Annie’s husband, singer Tuface Idibia was begging for prayers for his wife who is “battling cancer”.

Annie slammed the reporter and demanded that it be taken down immediately. She wrote,