It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has slammed eggs on mediamen for getting her so-called wedding story awfully wrong.

Contrary to the stories that went viral, that she tied the nuptial knots with Desmond Chukwudi, she said the images she posted were for something else, a wedding musical video.

She has now chosen to mock the media for being sloppy in their reports, in a long post on Instagram.

The post was triggered by a report by Kemi Olunloyo, with whom Angela has had issues to grind in the past. Angela roasted her and other reporters for not getting their facts right.

Read her post:

You see why I said some of you need Your brain examined

I wanted a wedding musical video shoot , and I achieved it

You guys took up the story

And that shows how incompetent

You are with ur job ,

when I was shot at the expense of my life y’all turned

The story I snatched someone’s Husband

Stella even said weavon covered the pellets from entering my head,

Even as they saw the pellets being removed she even was calling one of dem friend enemy at that Time to tell me to stop writing on my page , cos they want me dead by all coast , Una be God?

Ndiara

Instead of praying for me not to die,

Rather dem haters started showing their incompetent skills, even b4 b4 friend enemies said is karma chaiii Angela you don suffer for this world sha ,

Don’t forget am still an actor

An artistic director, Model ,

Writer, and a musician , pls what do you expect from someone who have spent all this years practicing and doing all that and still getting it , those who have worked with me knows how passionate I am when it comes to my Jobs ,what I do is to bring a story To reality , it’s a make believe, Don’t get it twisted ooo

word people as usual carried the fake gist as they were instructed, without finding out the real source well thank you for the wishes ooo

just look at

very senseless and unprofessional🙄 , talking about What they don’t know with so much confidence

Oh well I got all your ur messages

and Guys it’s a musical video shoot

“Baby chuchu “ That was a strategy for the song, Not my wedding madam &oga do ur findings well , same way some1 paid you madam to write story about I and the Gambian president, you did

Meanwhile there was nothing like that, then I went on background check on you to find out all I needed to know.

With all due respect

Next time do a proper investigation

B4 putting up a story out there🥂

I am not married ,it’s a movie

To be continued

Am going to be showing the makings from time to time

Thanks guys I appreciate all the compliments anyway 🤣💔🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Next is my album loading

#bursteverywherealbum

Cheers 🥂to my real fans

August 17th loading .