TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties (Photo)

Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
Mr-skull

A 39 years old German man identified as Sandro has removed his ears with £6,000 (Approx. N3m) so his head can look like a skull.

mr-skull

The man popularly known as ‘Mr Skull Face’, over the past 13 years, has had 17 body modifications, including tongue-splitting surgery and a contactless payment chip embedded in his wrist.

He also underwent operations to insert implants in his forehead, forearm, and hand.

Sandro believes that his appearance has made it difficult for him to find a job or a relationship, but it has also boosted his confidence.

But he warns those who are interested in exploring body modification to make careful decisions and make sure they’re doing it for the right reasons.

 

He said: ‘If you’re a beginner, do long and thorough research, think carefully about everything and take your time.

More photos;

skull-face-ear mr-skull  skull-face-ear skull-face02

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri (Photo)

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Two feared dead as unidentified Helicopter crashes into residential building in…

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t inform my girlfriend about going for reality show –…

Son-in-law duties? – Fans react to video of Korede Bello’s visit to Iyabo Ojo…

“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his…

Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull…

Nigerian lady praises herself for taking her boo out and spending “close to 7k”,…

22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply