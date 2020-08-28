Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull (Photos)

A 39 years old German man identified as Sandro has removed his ears with £6,000 (Approx. N3m) so his head can look like a skull.

The man popularly known as ‘Mr Skull Face’, over the past 13 years, has had 17 body modifications, including tongue-splitting surgery and a contactless payment chip embedded in his wrist.

He also underwent operations to insert implants in his forehead, forearm, and hand.

Sandro believes that his appearance has made it difficult for him to find a job or a relationship, but it has also boosted his confidence.

But he warns those who are interested in exploring body modification to make careful decisions and make sure they’re doing it for the right reasons.

He said: ‘If you’re a beginner, do long and thorough research, think carefully about everything and take your time.

More photos;