Mike Edwards and wife unveil their baby boy, name him Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards (Video)

Recall that BBNaija’s Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes welcomed their baby boy yesterday.

Well, they have now unveiled their newborn baby boy whose name is Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.

The celebrity couple took to their social media pages today where they shared videos of their baby.

Captioning their videos, both indicated the baby’s name as Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.

Celebrities and fans have already taken to their pages to congratulate them on their baby’s arrival.