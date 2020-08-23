TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

Must we be naked before we appear beautiful – Nigerians…

Neo dumps Vee, says he’s no longer interested in her

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy bags another ambassadorial deal

News
By Habeeb Bello
mummy-calm-down-ambassadoeial deal

Oreofeoluwa Babalola, the ‘mummy calm down’ boy has bagged an endorsement deal with an Abuja- based real estate company, T Pumpy Concept Limited.

The 4-year old became famous after a video of him begging his mother to calm down in a dramatic way when she wanted to flog him went viral.

The social media sensation’s mother signed the contract on his behalf at the company’s headquarter in Abuja.

READ ALSO

‘Mummy Calm down’ boy meets Gov. Sanwo-Olu…

In a statement by the MD/CEO of T Pumpy Concept Limited, Mr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, He stated that he was impressed by the boy’s courage, tenacity and negotiation power which was displayed in the viral video.

“While many people only watched and laughed over the 3-minute-18-second footage I learnt a lot from it. He’s courageous, bold and innovative. It reminds us that as a people, no matter the situation, we should learn to CALM DOWN!

“We decided to bring him on board because of his courage, tenacity and power to negotiate, which are some of the things what T Pumpy stands for.

“On behalf of the staff and management of T Pumpy Concept Limited, I welcome Master Oreofeoluwa to this family.”

 

Speaking shortly after the contract was signed, Oreofeoluwa’s mother, Mrs Lawal Babalola thanked the company for reaching out to her son.

She also promised to do everything within her power to make sure Oreofe achieves his dreams.

When asked to speak on his new ambassadorial deal, the internet sensation said “before you buy any land in Abuja, calm down and come to T Pumpy Estate, the developer that cares and your future is assured.”

mummy-calm-down-ambassadoeial deal

mummy-calm-down-ambassadoeial deal mummy-calm-down-ambassadoeial deal

T Pumpy Concept Limited also signed Ibadan-based comedian, Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba and Kannywood actress, Nafisa Abdullahi as its brand ambassadors.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

#BBNaija: Laycon’s sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video)

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her boyfriend of 5…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a…

Meet BBNaija Prince’ sister, who is married to 77yr old billionaire Emmanuel…

‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy bags another ambassadorial deal

Man shares his mother’s uncommon reaction after he confessed to her that he is…

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

A Nigerian Pastor and his church members exchange blows with landlord for…

“Fireboy is my new addiction” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply