“My World Crashed” – Omotola Jalade narrates her Covid-19 story, how she infected her kids

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
omotola-jolade

A week ago, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Instagram account to disclose her Covid-19 status and has now recovered from the illness after being treated by doctors of the No1. Infectious disease.

omotola-jolade The Nollywood star made this revelation on the popular filmmakers’ WhatsApp group, Filmic, while responding to the discussion on how Nollywood can adhere strictly to the health guidelines of COVID-19, before reopening productions.

omotola-jolade

She narrated her ordeal on how she contracted the virus, put her family at risk, and unknowingly infected her kids.

She wrote,

“I hardly fall ill and so when I left the set and started having chills the next day or so, I knew something wasn’t right. I thought it might be stress. This was on Monday, August 3. I waited till Tuesday and it got worse. I was shaking uncontrollably and my temperature was going through the roof.” 

 “My spirit told me immediately, this is not malaria or fever. I have been extremely careful and paranoid about this COVID-19 stuff. So I told hubby I needed to be tested immediately. I have a son that has Asthma!”

“They came to test me on Wednesday and my result came out on Thursday evening … Positive. My world crashed. I felt crazy and empty.” 

“My symptoms were high fever and chills… luckily no other. But it was so bad, they contemplated coming to evacuate me as my viral loaf was high and I wasn’t getting better … but God arose for me. I went into isolation immediately. We got my result but my daughter started feeling funny.”

“So they had to come test the whole family … I had infected my daughter and asthmatic son ! My God showed up for me as my son is asymptotic, so positive but not sick ! My daughter lost her smell and taste and had severe diarrhea. All has stopped now, thank God.” 

“My husband and last son tested negative respectively. We are all now in remission … taking another test soon.” 

“It’s physically, spiritually and emotionally exhausting as the doctors tell you it’s a 50/50 chance . Nothing you do really saves you . You can only take the vitamins, manage the symptoms and hope your body fights,”

 

