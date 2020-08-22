“My World Crashed” – Omotola Jalade narrates her Covid-19 story, how she infected her kids

A week ago, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Instagram account to disclose her Covid-19 status and has now recovered from the illness after being treated by doctors of the No1. Infectious disease.

The Nollywood star made this revelation on the popular filmmakers’ WhatsApp group, Filmic, while responding to the discussion on how Nollywood can adhere strictly to the health guidelines of COVID-19, before reopening productions.

She narrated her ordeal on how she contracted the virus, put her family at risk, and unknowingly infected her kids.

She wrote,

“I hardly fall ill and so when I left the set and started having chills the next day or so, I knew something wasn’t right. I thought it might be stress. This was on Monday, August 3. I waited till Tuesday and it got worse. I was shaking uncontrollably and my temperature was going through the roof.” “My spirit told me immediately, this is not malaria or fever. I have been extremely careful and paranoid about this COVID-19 stuff. So I told hubby I needed to be tested immediately. I have a son that has Asthma!”