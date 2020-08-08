“My yansh don heal” – Omohtee shows off new shape after her cosmetic surgery went wrong.

Popular Nigerian twitter user, Omohtee has taken to her social media to announce the successful ‘healing’ on her backside that had developed some mishaps after her cosmetic surgery went wrong.

Recall some months ago, Omohtee revealed that she was fighting for her life after a plastic surgery she underwent at the hands of Dr. Anu had gone wrong.

Thankfully, the complications are now a thing of the past and she’s now ready to ASSert her place in the society after the backlash she’d received for going under the knife.

Sharing the photos, the excited Omohtee simply captioned ’em ;

My yansh don heal

Her followers have since taken to the comment section to celebrate the good news.

See some reactions below ;

Hotzman wrote ;

I think you should put this date down and celebrate every year lol

“Happy yansh heal day”

Real Jpskonee wrote ;

Thank God for you oo . Anywhere you see say them dey pump anything now, abeg run oo.. even if ma Vulcanizer dey pump tire.. my sister, still run Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweatSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat

Sincerely,

King of the Masses.

Lawrence wrote ;

Congratulations on healing of the yansh. May God continue to heal the rest!