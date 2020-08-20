Naira Marley signs first female artiste to Marlian Music

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
naira-marley-torikechee

Nigerian singer, President of the “Marlians” and CEO of Marlian MusicNaira Marley has signed the very first female artist to his  Marlian Music record label,.

naira-marley

The popular singer signed Torilyna Keeche, with the stage name Torikeeche, a singer, songwriter, and also a producer on August 20, 2020.

torikeeche

Torikeeche joins ZinoleeskyMohbadCblack, Fabian, who were the first of artistes signed to the record label as well as Lyta, who was signed few weeks back.

Sharing the announcement via his Instagram page, the singer uploaded photos of Torikeeche, welcoming her to the record label.

He wrote; “Let’s welcome Marlian First Lady @torikeeche to MarlianMusic”

 

Let’s welcome Marlian First Lady @torikeeche to MarlianMusic Tori Keeche x Naira Marley – YOGA (out tomorrow)

Also confirming the news, Tori took to her Instagram page to make the announcement saying; “I’m happy to be apart of #marlianmusic family!”

Tori is also set to release her first single under her new management, titled “Yoga”, featuring Naira Marley.

 

