Nigerian mum prays for success on her daughter’s Biro, moments before her first WAEC exam which begins today (video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
Nigerian mother prays on biro

The video of a Nigerian mother praying for success on her daughter’s pen has gone viral on social media. The daughter begins her WAEC examinations today, Monday August 17 .

The concerned mother then decided to pray on her daughter’s pen before the exam. The mum who prayed in Yoruba, blessed the pen her daughter will use during the examination.

However, mixed reactions have trailed the video as while some Nigerians appreciated the effort of the praying mother, others said she should have focused on her daughter reading her books to pass the exam and not depending on prayers.

 

