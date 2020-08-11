TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian Reggae Legend, Majek Fashek, To Be Buried In United States

EntertainmentNews
By OluA
0

Legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek, will be buried in New York, United States, where he died.

Randy, the first of three children born to Majek by ex-wife, Rita, revealed this in a video on Monday.

The young man based in Brooklyn, also thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and support, adding that the family was forced to take the decision to bury the late reggae icon in New York due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, no date had been announced for the burial.

The musician died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 57 while battling esophageal cancer.

Source: Sahara Reporters

